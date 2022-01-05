Franklin County would lose one state House seat under proposed legislative district maps drawn by a bipartisan commission. The newly released maps now head to the House of Representatives for possible confirmation, following a series of public hearings.
The most recent public hearing on the maps, which carve the state into 163 legislative districts for the Missouri House of Representatives, was held Monday in Jefferson City. Discussions largely focused on the Kansas City region and other metro regions.
According to commission members, while there remain some 50-plus legislative districts to be finalized, the proposed district boundaries for the Franklin County area are largely set and have the backing of both Democrats and Republicans on the commission.
For the past decade, Franklin County has been represented, in part, by four state representatives, including current office holders Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington; Rep. John Simmons, R-Washington; Rep. Nate Tate, R-St. Clair; and Rep. Dottie Bailey, R-Eureka.
Under this bipartisan proposal, that will change to three representatives.
District 61, which is represented by Griesheimer and currently includes New Haven, Berger, Gerald and Leslie, would be redrawn to leave out Franklin County. Instead, the district would move to the west and include portions of Osage, Montgomery and Gasconade counties.
Griesheimer, who has held the seat since 2018, has previously said he is planning to resign from the state House to pursue a job opportunity outside of the political arena. He had been a candidate for the state Senate seat currently held by Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, who is term-limited and running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
District 109, which is represented by Simmons, also would move to the west, beginning at the Gasconade County line and stretching eastward to the county’s border with St. Louis County. District 109 would include Berger, New Haven, Washington, Clover Bottom, Labadie, Villa Ridge and St. Albans.
The Missourian was unable to reach Simmons regarding his reelection plans.
With the changes to Simmons’ district and Bailey’s district, which would no longer include portions of Pacific in Franklin County, a new district is being created in the center of the county.
This district, known as District 119, would include Union, St. Clair and most of Pacific. Also included would be Gray Summit, Catawissa, Moselle and Parkway.
The third representative for Franklin County in this proposal would represent the remaining area of southern and west-central Franklin County, as well as a significant portion of Washington County near Potosi. Franklin County communities included in this district would be: Sullivan, Leslie, Gerald, Beaufort, Lonedell, Luebbering, Spring Bluff and Robertsville. This would be District 118.
Tate, who represents portions of proposed Districts 118 and 119, said he’s currently focused on a potential run for the state Senate but has not yet come to a conclusion about a bid for the upper chamber.
Across the Missouri River, all of Warren County and part of Montgomery County would be in District 42. That’s only a small change from the previous District 42, which encompassed all but a small patch of northeast Warren County and a larger portion of Montgomery County. District 42, as it does now, would include Marthasville, Dutzow, Treloar, Peers, Holstein and Warrenton.
This district is currently represented by state Rep. Jeff Porter, R-Montgomery City, who was elected to the post in 2018.
District 102 in St. Charles County also would see its boundaries move to the west.
The district would be moved to include Defiance, Augusta and New Melle, and areas south of Weldon Spring. This district has been represented by state Rep. Ron Hicks, R-Defiance, since 2012. Hicks has reached his term limit and can no longer run for that seat again.
If approved by the Missouri General Assembly, these districts will go into effect for the November 2022 election and remain in effect for the next 10 years.
These maps come just weeks prior to the first day of candidate filing for the November 2022 election. Candidate filing for the state House, state Senate and other statewide races officially begins Feb. 22 and ends March 29.