The proposed 20-stall park near the intersection of Ninth Street and International Avenue for recreational vehicles was the focal point of Monday’s Washington City Council workshop meeting, with members of the city council split in their views on the proposal.
“I am torn,” said Fourth Ward Councilwoman Gretchen Pettet. “I think we could certainly use an RV Park that is closer than what we currently have, but I am torn about it being so close to a residential neighborhood.”
According to Washington Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Giesike and Tourism Director Emily Underdown, the proposed RV park would be built on an “underutilized” property that has “easy access to Highway 100.”
“We’ve considered lots of different properties, including some public and privately owned property. Some were not financially feasible. Some of the other plots of land just weren’t feasible as far as being able to hold an RV park,” Underdown said in her presentation to the council.
The only reason the project is feasible now is thanks to the $2.6 million in American Rescue Plan funds allocated to Washington. City leaders plan to allocate $200,000 toward the project, if approved by the city council.
Chamber officials said their current plan is to rent each of the 30-foot-by-50-foot spaces for $35 per night, though Second Ward Alderman Greg Skornia said he felt the rate was too low considering the amenities of the proposed campground.
Each of the sites at the campground would be equipped with electricity and a sewer and water hookup, according to Giesike. A shower house would not be built on the property, according to officials.
Bookings would be coordinated online and would need to be paid in advance, Giesike said.
Guests would be limited to 10 consecutive nights of stay. They would not be allowed to book another spot within the campground without leaving for at least one night.
“The reason we chose 10 nights was because they could come in on a Friday and stay through the following Monday, so they would get two weekends in Washington if they wanted to,” Giesike said. She said 10 days is comparable to what other cities offer at their RV parks. The chamber reviewed information and plans for RV parks in Moberly, Mexico and Hermann while preparing their presentation.
According to Underdown, the creation of the campground comes at a time when the RV industry is seeing a surge in popularity. According to industry statistics, 11.2 million American households have RVs, up 26 percent from 2011.
“One of the biggest reasons that we want to talk about an RV campground is that it is another way we can bring visitors into town for events, whether that be chamber events, a downtown Washington event or another organization,” Underdown said.
Chamber officials previously said their office receives phone calls from individuals with questions about RV campgrounds on a “daily basis.”
The nearest campground is Pin Oak Creek Campground in Villa Ridge, according to chamber officials.
At Monday’s meeting, Giesike said she and other chamber leaders want to create a “nice facility that represents Washington well.”
Each of the campsites would have a fire pit and a picnic table provided. One vehicle — other than the camper vehicle — would be allowed to park on-site. All other vehicles would be required to park off-site or utilize parking spaces on the street.
The campground also would have quiet hours from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Any visitors to the campground’s guests would be required to leave by 10 p.m.
If approved by the city council, the checkout time would be 1 p.m., and the check-in time would be 3 p.m.
No tent campsites were included in the proposal shared Monday night. Anyone using a tent on the property would be removed immediately, and their rental would not be refunded, officials said.
Although the campground would be available for rent throughout the year, the chamber would shut off the water and sewer hookups from Nov. 1 through April 1.
To help enforce quiet hours and other rules, the chamber is working to create an application for individuals who want to work as on-site managers or hosts based on a similar position created by the Missouri State Parks. These individuals would rotate on and off the property on a monthly basis.
The chamber is also looking at creating an attendant position, which would have similar duties.
A host would be a volunteer because they would be staying in their RV for the month at the park for free, but the on-site attendant would be a paid position, Giesike said.
Third Ward Councilman Jeff Patke said creating an on-site manager position is the right move.
“If it is patrolled right and done right, then this could be a great thing for Washington,” Patke said. “We want to keep it clean. We want it to be nice.”
Fourth Ward Councilman Joe Holtmeier said he is in favor of the campground, but Skornia said he didn’t believe the city should be getting involved in the RV campground business.
Chamber leaders are planning to return for another presentation and discussion at the Dec. 6 meeting of the Washington City Council.