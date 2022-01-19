Learning how to tweet may soon become required material in Missouri schools.
Proposed by Rep. Jim Murphy, R-St. Louis, House Bill 1585 directs the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) to develop a curriculum addressing the responsible use of social media.
Though local district leaders don’t deny the importance of online responsibility, they say digital citizenship already is taught within their districts and the trend of lawmakers proposing bills in state and federal legislatures to direct schools’ curricula may make the job harder for educators.
Murphy said his bill, known as the Show-Me Digital Health Act, would take steps to ensure students learn about the potential negative consequences of using social media irresponsibly. Three subjects he outlined as requirements were cyberbullying prevention and response, ways to identify online misinformation and the importance of the right to freedom of speech. Under his bill, these topics, among others, would be required to be taught in a unit of instruction in third through 12th grades, starting in 2024.
“We have to teach (children) first of all to question,” Murphy said. “Second to verify, and third of all not to internalize. Because we have a real problem right now with children committing suicide from internet bullying and just the inadequacy they feel from the messaging that’s out there.”
Dr. Jennifer Kephart, superintendent of the Washington School District, said her district already teaches what she calls “digital citizenship.” She said the proposed legislation likely wouldn’t change much for Washington students.
“It won’t necessarily be a class by any means,” Kephart said. “For us it would be an expansion of the scope and sequence of what we already have in place. We do some of this already through our STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) classes and our computer science classes.”
Superintendent Dr. Carrie Schwierjohn agreed, saying Meramec Valley R-III students learn about online misinformation and credible sources in classes at the schools’ libraries.
HB 1585 is not currently scheduled to be discussed in committee, but it has been read on the floor twice and referred to the House committee on elementary and secondary education.
The Show-Me Digital Health Act is one of many education bills filed for the 2022 session of the General Assembly. A subject index search before press time showed that with 125 bills filed, education, elementary and secondary is the most popular topic to file bills under. The subjects of crime and punishment have had 118 bills filed, which is the second most popular topic for pending legislation. Additionally, 72 bills have been filed in Jefferson City regarding the administration of DESE policies.
New Haven also has a digital citizenship curriculum in its computer science classes, according to Superintendent Josh Hoener. On the number of bills proposed regulating what schools teach, Hoener said legislation is often more confusing than helpful.
“I think we also have to be careful that we don’t write so many bills, so many laws that you can’t even keep track of what you’re required to teach on a day-to-day basis,” Hoener said.
Hoener and the other administrative teams said they will be watching the Legislature closely for potential changes.
“We were sent a legislative kind-of update of hot topic bills by the Missouri School Board Association and the Missouri Association of Superintendents,” Schwierjohn said. “There was the parents’ bill of rights bill and a board recall bill, 1747. Those are some of the bigger ones that are a little more contentious.”
House Bills 1995 and 1747 were the first items of agenda for the education committee’s inaugural meeting this week. HB 1995 would outline the rights and privileges of guardians of public school students. HB 1747 would grant voters the ability to call a recall election for any member of a public school board upon the submission of a petition signed by at least 10 percent of the number of voters who voted in the most recent board election.
The subject matter of other education bills varies as concerns about COVID-19 policies, critical race theory and controversial books have increased tension in school districts and at board meetings. Other education-related bills include expanding charter schools, addressing teacher shortages, and restricting suspensions and expulsions.
Sen. Andrew Koenig, a Republican from Manchester would forbid public schools from requiring face coverings or COVID vaccination for students with Senate Bill 646, and House Bill 1776, proposed by Democrat Marlene Terry of St. Louis, would require districts to add content on Native American and Black history.