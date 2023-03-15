Voters in part of southwestern Franklin County have an opportunity to create a new water district in the April 4 municipal election.
More than 50 people in the Melody Lake subdivision area, located between Leslie and Spring Bluff, will be impacted by the proposition. They are being asked whether or not they want to incorporate what would be called Public Water Supply District No. 5 of Franklin County.
Attorney Mark Piontek, who represents the proposed district, said having a public water district would make improvements to their infrastructure easier.
“They have a water and sewer system that, basically, is owned by the homeowners,” said Piontek, who is also legal counselor for Franklin County and Washington city attorney. “They want to make some improvements and updates, and, because it’s privately owned, it’s not eligible for grant funding and public loans.”
Piontek did not know how much money improvements to the water and sewer system would cost.
The proposition needs a simple majority of votes to pass.