Project United April 2018
Missourian File Photo

After being suspended for several years, Project United is returning to Union.

“As you guys remember, before COVID, we would team up with United Bank of Union, community organizations and volunteers and the local high school,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said at the Feb. 2 Union Development Corp. meeting. “We would go out and do a cleanup of the parks and public areas across the community.”

