After being suspended for several years, Project United is returning to Union.
“As you guys remember, before COVID, we would team up with United Bank of Union, community organizations and volunteers and the local high school,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said at the Feb. 2 Union Development Corp. meeting. “We would go out and do a cleanup of the parks and public areas across the community.”
The city now plans to have a cleanup in the spring, with a second one slated for the fall.
“We’re pretty excited to be bringing it back,” Schmieder said. “We’re going to have a two-times a year event like we used to do before the pandemic.”
A day for Project United has not been set, but Schmieder said they look to have it in April or early May.
“In May, you run too close to graduation and all that stuff,” he said.
The most recent Project United event, held in November 2019, was the 10th time the community service day was held, according to Missourian archives. At that event, volunteers met at the Union Fairgrounds at 8 a.m. and set out painting fences, pulling weeds, and raking sand and tree gumballs.
Volunteers received a light breakfast, lunch and T-shirt.
Since spring 2015, more than 1,200 people participated in Project United, volunteering more than 5,000 hours and completing more than 60 projects.
Past projects include cleaning debris at city parks, landscaping, beautification and infrastructure painting of a number of Union R-XI School District buildings, public trash cleanup, painting and rehabilitating “Welcome to Union” signs and landscaping city roundabouts and the downtown Union square, according to previous Missourian reporting.
“It’s pretty exciting that we’re kickstarting this back up again,” said Union High Assistant Principal Josh Hall.
Other volunteers with Project United have cleaned up Flat Creek from the fairgrounds to the Bourbeuse River, painted and rehabilitated other City Park infrastructure and assisted on projects for the Union Food Pantry.