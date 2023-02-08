Hansen Park

Hansen Park site shown Monday, Feb. 6

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

Ten months after buildings were demolished to make way for the planned Hansen Park in downtown Union, officials said work on building the park could begin soon.

“We’re making significant progress, and most of the subsurface has been eliminated that we have to destroy,” Robert Borgmann, trustee for the late Robert “Bob” Hansen’s estate, said at Thursday’s Union Development Corp. board meeting. “We’re ready to start putting stuff underground.”

