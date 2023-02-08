Ten months after buildings were demolished to make way for the planned Hansen Park in downtown Union, officials said work on building the park could begin soon.
“We’re making significant progress, and most of the subsurface has been eliminated that we have to destroy,” Robert Borgmann, trustee for the late Robert “Bob” Hansen’s estate, said at Thursday’s Union Development Corp. board meeting. “We’re ready to start putting stuff underground.”
That should start as soon as the weather starts warming up, Borgmann said.
“In the next two months, there will be some significant changes on that block,” he said. “We don’t have an ETA yet, but it could be by May, partially open at least.”
Hansen was a Union business leader and longtime East Central College board member who owned now-demolished buildings on the site of the planned park. The area will be transformed to a park pursuant to the wishes of Hansen, who died in 2021, and transferred to the city of Union, which will operate it. The Hansen trust is paying for construction of the park.
Borgmann, who is also the UDC board president, said there have been cost overruns on the project, but they have been able to adapt.
“It’s looking pretty positive,” he said. “So for those naysayers in the world, we can say you might be wrong.”
City officials have said Hansen Park is a key component of downtown redevelopment plans. It is located on Main Street just down from a block the city has purchased between United Bank of Union’s main branch and City Hall. The city plans to redevelop the block and shut down Main Street for events between Hansen Park and the redeveloped block, which could include a small amphitheater and farmers’ market pavilion.
The Union Board of Aldermen voted in March 2022 to accept the donation of Hansen Park when it is completed, which include certain conditions.
Union is required to maintain the park “in perpetuity” or the park will revert to the East Central College Foundation or Zion United Church of Christ.
The park’s trust will be responsible for all costs in carrying out Hansen’s wishes for the park, including demolition, excavation and hiring a contractor for the site, according to the agreement.
The park is expected to have public restrooms.
Buildings demolished to make way for the park include the former location of the Franklin County Historical Society’s museum, which moved to a new location a block away at 300 E. Locust St.