A tomato’s sharp acidity dancing across the tongue is one of the purest experiences of late summertime in Missouri, as is butter dripping down your chin after taking a big bite from a cob of sweet corn. Maybe the healthy crunch of a cucumber is more your speed, or the coolness of a perfectly ripe watermelon.
For some who don’t have the space or time to grow a garden, these simple pleasures would be impossible to enjoy without local vendors who pack up their produce to sell at stands around Franklin County.
John Kopmann has been in the produce business since he was old enough to help out on the farm. He’s 57 now, and he estimates that it’s been upwards of half a century since he began tending vegetables.
“Later on, I started growing a little more stuff and taking some to farmers markets and slowly kept building,” he said. “And I started selling some stuff to schools and some CSAs (Community Supported Agriculture) down in St. Louis, just kind of kept building, and now I got people calling me wanting stuff, and I just don’t have enough to supply everybody that calls me.”
Eventually farming became Kopmann’s full-time job, and now, when he can get away from weeding his 16 acres in Marthasville, customers can find him bouncing among deliveries and farmers markets all over Franklin and Warren counties, including Saturday mornings in Washington and Friday evenings in Union.
Right now Kopmann has tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, zucchini, cucumbers, sweet corn, watermelon, onions, potatoes, honey and pecans for sale, and soon he said he’ll have squash and pumpkins. He grows all of it himself with help from his daughter, wife and nephew.
Demand is up during the pandemic, Kopmann said.
“I had a bigger demand last year than what I’ve had before,” he said. “I guess everybody was looking for fresh produce, and everybody was at home doing more cooking on their own.”
Cheryl Orlando, owner of Andy’s Produce stand in Union, stocks cantaloupe in addition to watermelon, peaches, plums, broccoli, lettuce, tomatoes, zucchini, cucumbers and peppers.
Andy’s was founded in House Springs in Jefferson County 28 years ago by Orlando’s father, Andy Curtis. Orlando has been established in Union for seven years, selling mostly local produce with supplemental fruits and vegetables from other suppliers.
It might not feel like it because of the weather, but summer fruits and vegetables will soon give way to fall-flavored foods such as apples, pecans and squash. Orlando said soon she’ll carry mums, straw and cornstalks at her stand located at 504 Highway 50.
Farming and selling produce is a year-round business as far as Kopmann is concerned. Kopmann’s tables will have fewer tomatoes as temperatures cool but more pumpkins and winter squash. He’ll carry the squash and lettuce, grown out of a greenhouse, until March or April, when spring produce will be ripening. But as summer draws to a close, time is limited for Franklin County residents to purchase and sink their teeth into those quintessential summer foods.