The PreventEd Certified Peer Specialist Mobile Unit will be popping up in rural areas of Franklin County in the coming months.
While the PreventEd Mobile Unit is typically used to assist schools with youth programs in Jefferson County, the Healthy Outcomes through Prevention Education (HOPE) for Franklin County Coalition asked PreventEd to place the trailer at different locations in Franklin County to provide peer support services.
Since February, the mobile trailer has been parked in places in Sullivan, St. Clair and Pacific. The trailer is open to people seeking help with substance use, and Certified Peer Specialists can assist people with gaining access to free medication-assisted treatments, or get naloxone, also known as Narcan.
The Certified Peer Specialists are individuals who have experienced a substance abuse disorder, are living in recovery, and have gone through training on how to assist others.
HOPE Coalition Program Director Julie Hook said the coalition works very closely with PreventEd and partners with the group whenever possible, and that several of the HOPE Coalition members assist with moving the trailer. HOPE also helps plan where the trailer will go next. She said the mobile unit allows PreventEd to broaden their treatment reach to those who cannot make it to their physical offices located in Washington and St. Louis.
“We’re excited to support physically getting these services out into those more rural areas by moving the trailer around, advertising, and getting the word out and sharing it with as many people as possible,” Hook said.
During the first two weeks of May, the mobile unit was parked at the Scenic Regional Library St. Clair branch, and from June 1 through June 15 it will sit at the Sullivan branch.
Hook said the exact locations for the trailer in July and August are not yet determined, but she hopes to place the trailer somewhere in Union. She said more information about getting assistance can be found at prevented.org.
“If you need help, there are people in Franklin County who want to help you,” Hook said.