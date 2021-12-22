In the weeks since Greg Strothkamp said he was prepared to invest $5.2 million into the Calvin Theater, there has been a flurry of activity surrounding the historic theater in downtown Washington.
That activity has been a welcome sight for historic preservationists and Calvin enthusiasts in Washington.
“I know we have all been waiting years for it to happen, so to see it all happening is very exciting,” said Fourth Ward Councilmember Gretchen Pettet, who represents much of downtown Washington on the city’s governing body. She said the Calvin Theater, which opened to audiences in 1909, is a “vital piece of history.”
According to Strothkamp, crews have been working on tuckpointing, or resealing the exterior brick walls of the theater, and have begun work on replacing the roof over the theater. The roof will be installed in parts. “We are taking the time to do it right,” he said.
Strothkamp, a former Washington resident who now lives in rural Wildwood, said he plans to partner with an Arlington, Virginia-based company, which will apply and oversee Strothkamp’s application for $2.3 million in state and federal tax credits to help finance the project. Strothkamp said a private investor, whom he declined to identify, is financing the restoration in exchange for the tax credits.
The state’s application window for historic preservation tax credits opened Dec. 1 and closes Dec. 31. According to the state’s Department of Economic Development website, tax credit applications will be reviewed in January and February.
Details about the federal tax credits were not immediately available.
Meanwhile, Strothkamp said he is moving forward on adding a new digital marquee at the theater, digging out a full basement for green room space and bathrooms and restoring many of the theater’s original features, including its decorative woodwork and art deco features.
Once the renovations are completed, Strothkamp plans to use the theater, which his family has owned since 1999, as a live music venue similar to those found along Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis.
Jo Ann Radetic, a Washington resident who retired as a certified local government coordinator from the state’s historic preservation office, said she is “glad to see the Calvin is not going to be demolished.” “It sounds like they are really committed to seeing this through,” she said.
Carolyn Witt, who chairs Washington’s Historic Preservation Commission, said she was enthused by the project and seeing the progress. Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy, who previously chaired the commission, agreed.
“To see that building have new life again is just terrific,” Lucy said. “The Calvin just means so much to people here.”