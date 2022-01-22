Though several are currently unopposed, campaign money is starting to come in for some Franklin County candidates.
Finance reports for the fourth quarter of 2021 are being filed and released through the Missouri Ethics Commission.
The month-long official candidate filing period begins in late February and ends March 29. Candidates, however, can declare their intention to run at any time.
Presiding commissioner
Presiding Franklin County Commissioner Tim Brinker brought in $14,625 in the quarterly report ending Jan. 1, 2022, according to the report filed with the MEC. Brinker’s campaign spent $728, leaving him with $16,028 cash on hand.
More than half the money Brinker brought in during the reporting period came from employees with Cochran Engineering. Donating $2,500 each were Christopher Boone, of Washington; David Christensen, of Wildwood; and Shannon Johanning, of Bourbon. The three donations were all made Dec. 9.
In 2020, commissioners approved Union-based Cochran as the on-call engineering service provider for the county. The firm has been tapped by the county for many road and bridge projects, as well as the county jail expansion, according to Missourian archives.
The Cochran donors have long been “very supportive,” but it won’t have an impact on decisions the county makes involving the firm, Brinker told The Missourian.
“Not at all, these are individuals using their money to pay me to support my campaign,” he said. “And it’s disclosed, I’m not by any means hiding anything on it.”
Other large donors to Brinker included St. Louis retiree Calvin Bothmann III, of St. Louis, and Tom Wunderlich, of Washington, who gave $1,000 each.
No other candidate has yet declared for the presiding commissioner race.
County clerk
Incumbent Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker, a Republican, also has filed his first financial report of 2022.
Baker received $1,935 in the fourth quarter of 2021. After spending $477, Baker had $5,037 on hand going into 2022.
Baker’s largest donor in the most recent filing was retiree Sue Hellebusch, of Washington.
The next quarterly reports for county candidates are due April 15.