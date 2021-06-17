A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for this fall in the case of a 23-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a Franklin County child in her bedroom.
According to electronic court records, Shawn Eugenio Thompson will return to a Franklin County courtroom on Sept. 30 for a preliminary hearing, when Franklin County Associate Circuit Court Judge David Hoven will determine if there is enough evidence against Thompson for the case to proceed to trial.
Thompson, who is charged with two counts of statutory sodomy, was arrested in mid-May after the girl told her mother he had come into her room and assaulted her.
Franklin County sheriff’s deputies said Thompson is homeless and was living on the family’s property in a shed. He had lived there for nearly a year and a half and initially did not have access to their house at night, according to the sheriff’s department. However, in the months leading up to the alleged incident, the family had been leaving a door into their home unlocked for him, the department said.
Thompson, who was interviewed by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department on May 10 and May 11, denied his involvement, instead telling police “that there were numerous people at the residence that spent the night.” The parents of the child denied that there were multiple people at the home.