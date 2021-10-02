A Franklin County judge will decide next week if there is enough evidence for the case to continue against the St. Clair man who police said held a box cutter knife to his nephew’s throat.
In July, Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker charged Donald Shane Bumann, 44, with first-degree child endangerment, a Class D felony; armed criminal action, an unclassified felony; and fourth-degree domestic assault, a misdemeanor.
Bumann is slated to appear Tuesday, Oct. 5, before Associate Circuit Court Judge Stanley D. Williams for the preliminary hearing.
Bumann, who remains in the custody of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at the county jail, reportedly told police in July that he had been involved in a dispute with other family members at his residence and that he had threatened an unidentified 10-year-old nephew with a “green box cutter-style knife.”
The boy had reportedly used Bumann’s lighter to light fireworks, which sparked the argument. The nephew was not injured, and the knife was later recovered and seized.
St. Clair police interviewed the boy and the boy’s father, who said he wanted to press charges against Bumann, according to the probable cause statement.
Bumann was taken into custody at the police station. Initially held on a $25,000 cash only bond, his bond was later reduced to a $15,000 surety bond.
If convicted on the child endangerment charge, Bumann could be sentenced to up to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. He could also be ordered to spend up to one year in the county jail or to pay a monetary fine not to exceed $10,000. If convicted on the armed criminal action charge, Bumann could be sentenced to up to three years in state prison without the eligibility of probation or parole.
If convicted of the domestic assault charge, Bumann could be sentenced to up to one year in the county jail or ordered to pay up to $2,000 in fines.