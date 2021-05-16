A Pacific man, who already has been convicted of forgery charges, will return to a Franklin County courtroom later this month for a preliminary hearing on an additional forgery charge after authorities say he wrote and cashed two checks without the permission of the account holder.
Andrew Joseph Whitley, 34, will appear before Associate Circuit Court Judge David L. Hoven on Thursday, May 27, according to electronic court records.
In this case, which was filed in June, authorities say they were contacted by a person known as “CN” in the case filings. CN told police that a $753 check had been issued from their account and deposited into another person’s account. The check was signed to Andrew Whitley, according to police.
After interviewing bank officials, police say they were told the check was cashed on Whitley’s charged-off account. Video surveillance showed that a license plate of the vehicle, which was used by the person who deposited the check, is registered to a Whitley relative.
On June 26, Whitley was arrested by the Pacific Police Department after attempting to cash another of CN’s checks.
In a sworn statement, Union Police Officer Kevin Williams said Whitley told him that he did “not look at the check before cashing it” and that he had cut some grass and was “given the check by an acquaintance.”
If convicted on these new charges, Whitley could be sentenced to the state prison for an additional one to seven years. He also could be sentenced to serve one year in the county jail or ordered to pay $10,000. Whitley could also be imprisoned and ordered to pay a fine.
Whitley previously pleaded guilty to two forgery charges in 2017. In that case, Whitley was found guilty of using white out to cover the original names on the check, writing his own name in black marker and attempting to deposit the checks into his own account using the forged signature of the checking account holder.