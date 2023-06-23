Washington Special Road District (WSRD) commissioners discussed possible solutions on improving a stretch of Pottery Road at a meeting this week as engineers said they “were worried about getting Pottery Road through the winter.”
In April, more than 20 Pottery Road residents attended a WSRD meeting to urge commissioners to finish a section of Pottery Road between Stone Gate Drive and Diener Road. They argued the section of road needed to be widened and upgraded like the rest of the road had been in previous years. Starting in 2017, the WSRD has been working on widening the road from its initial 18 feet to 28 feet, adding curbs and gutters, and installing an updated water line. While the majority of the road has been improved, the 1,700-foot stretch remains at the original 18 feet width and is in disrepair.
For the project to be completed, property owners along the final section of the road need to agree to a temporary construction easement. At the April meeting, Todd Boland, one of the property owners, said he did not grant the temporary easement because he was concerned about sediment washing into his lake. WSRD commissioners and project engineers agreed to meet with Boland to address his concerns.
On Monday, Cameron Lueken, WSRD consulting engineer with Wunderlich Surveying and Engineering, updated WSRD commissioners on his conversations with Boland. Lueken said Boland directed him to speak with the Missouri Conservation Commission in regards to his pond. Boland serves as First District Franklin County commissioner.
Since Boland was concerned about silt washing into the pond, Lueken and another consulting engineer, Kristopher Wolfe, said they drafted plans to install a forebay by his pond, which would collect sediment before it washed into the pond.
“These forebays are used in developments during construction where there’s basically a lot of disturbance and a lot of run-off and then the maintenance is that you have to actually go in and scoop out the silt when they fill up, but we aren’t really expecting a lot of silt to fill in here,” Wolfe said.
Lueken said he has been working with Matt Matheney, a Conservation Commission biologist, sending him the past plans as well as a rendering of the future plans, but no solution has been reached.
Lueken estimated that installing a forebay on Boland’s property would add another $15,000 to $25,000 to the road widening project cost, however there is a chance it would not need to be built. Four Pottery Road residents attended Monday’s meeting to hear an update on the progress of the project.
With only a limited amount of progress made on securing the necessary easements, commissioners said the Pottery Road widening project has been pushed back to 2024. Wolfe stated he would apply for a Franklin County Transportation Grant to fund the Pottery Road project. Grant applications are due no later than Friday, June 30.
Although the widening and re-laying of the asphalt portion of the project was put on hold, Lueken and Wolfe both said something needed to be done with the road before winter.
“There’s no doubt we’re going to have to do something to get it through the winter,” Wolfe said.
Lueken said with the state of the road how it is now, winter weather will only worsen it.
“I went out there and walked that road this morning again, and it’s so cracked up that water is going to get underneath that pavement and start popping it out,” Lueken said.
A chip seal, a surface treatment that combines a layer of asphalt with fine aggregate, on Pottery Road, Lueken said, would be the best temporary solution to get it through the winter.
Lueken estimated a chip seal would cost $30,000 to $40,000, but he would need to get an official bid from the contractor, NB West. WSRD will be meeting again on July 17 to discuss next steps and further developments.
