Washington Special Road District (WSRD) commissioners discussed possible solutions on improving a stretch of Pottery Road at a meeting this week as engineers said they “were worried about getting Pottery Road through the winter.”

In April, more than 20 Pottery Road residents attended a WSRD meeting to urge commissioners to finish a section of Pottery Road between Stone Gate Drive and Diener Road. They argued the section of road needed to be widened and upgraded like the rest of the road had been in previous years. Starting in 2017, the WSRD has been working on widening the road from its initial 18 feet to 28 feet, adding curbs and gutters, and installing an updated water line. While the majority of the road has been improved, the 1,700-foot stretch remains at the original 18 feet width and is in disrepair.

