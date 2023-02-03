Missouri Health & Wellness Dispensary First Sale
Louella Bates chats with customer James Wright Feb. 3 while finalizing the first recreational cannabis sale at Missouri Health & Wellness in Washington. After voters chose to legalize recreational cannabis in November, the state approved applications for dispensaries to begin selling recreational use cannabis to adults.  

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

On Friday, for the first time dispensaries across the state, marijuana was sold legally to adults for recreational use.

The first customer to purchase cannabis in Washington on Friday was James Wright, of St. Clair. He bought 3.5 grams of Good Days Farms’ Crescendo.