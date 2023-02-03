On Friday, for the first time dispensaries across the state, marijuana was sold legally to adults for recreational use.
The first customer to purchase cannabis in Washington on Friday was James Wright, of St. Clair. He bought 3.5 grams of Good Days Farms’ Crescendo.
“It’s a really high potency strain, it’s a sativa, so it’s a little more energetic, upbeat,” said Missouri Health & Wellness employee Chloe Sinklear.
Sinklear and other Missouri Health & Wellness Dispensary employees welcomed dozens of customers on the first day of legalized sales. Also making their first recreational sales on Friday were St. Clair’s Good Day Farm Dispensary, which is operating at a dispensary previously known as Taste Buds, and Pacific’s Verts Neighborhood Dispensary.
Friday’s sales came days ahead of Feb. 6, the date many expected recreational sales to begin.
The Department of Health and Senior Services announced late Thursday that they would begin contacting dispensaries who could begin selling adult, recreational use cannabis products by email. Those who received the email would be able to begin selling cannabis on Friday. Store Manager Louella Bates said the dispensary received its email Friday morning that their license was approved.
“We knew it was probably going to be today, we didn’t know if it was going to be at the beginning of the day or the end of the day,” said Bates, who operates the dispensary with husband Erik Bates, Missouri Health & Wellness manager. “The email from the state, they sent us basically a copy of our comprehensive license and said ‘You’re approved.’ ”
Erik Bates manages all four of Missouri Health & Wellness locations. The chain has locations in Sedalia, Jefferson City, Kirksville and Washington.
At least 170 dispensaries statewide were eligible for licenses on Friday, according to a spokesperson for the state’s health department.
Recreational-use cannabis became legal when voters passed Amendment 3 last Novemeber, allowing non-medical users to possess up to 3 ounces of cannabis and medical users to possess up to 6 ounces.
Bates said she was expecting a “decent influx of business” now that purchasing and using cannabis is legal for everyone over the age of 21 and said the store has been “gearing up” for the announcement with a full inventory. Some people have been turned off by having to apply for a medical card, she said, and less oversight will encourage more sales.
“I think we’re going to have — I mean, you’re going to have the 22 year olds — but for the most part, our users and our consumers are just your average, everyday person and I think it’ll continue to be that.”
Bates said a majority of her customers are most familiar and comfortable with their loose flower products, marijuana that can be rolled into a joint, blunt or smoked out of a pipe, “...but we’ve got a wide variety and a strong following for our edibles line as well as our carts and concentrate line. It really is something that our wellness specialists work with our patients and now our regular consumers on finding what’s going to work for them,” she said.
Washington resident Marissa Meyer, who purchased marijuana Friday morning, has had her medical card for about a year and said it was “pretty cool” that it had been legalized for everyone.
“I like it especially now because we won’t get in so much trouble,” she said.
Meyer was one of the first dozen customers at Missouri Heath & Wellness after it opened, most of whom had previously obtained a medical usage card. Meyer said she uses cannabis for its psychological effects.
“It changed me in so many different ways,” she said. “Before I got my medical card, I was really angry, I was really depressed. I didn’t want to do anything.”
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine published a study in 2017 that cited evidence for several potential therapeutic benefits of marijuana use, including for chronic pain, symptoms of multiple sclerosis or with chemotherapy-induced nausea.
Meyer said for a first time user, she suggests “taking it slow” and starting with someone you trust in a place that is comfortable. For someone opposed to recreational use: “First, I’d ask them if they tried it. If they have tried it, then I’ll tell them, ‘Well hey, it really does help with depression and anxiety. It cures insomnia sometimes — I won’t say it does all the time. And it makes you happier.’ ”
Sales made at the Washington dispensary are subject to the city’s existing sales taxes, including its general sales tax. A proposed 3 percent sales tax on recreational cannabis sales will be on the April ballot. If voters approve the proposal, the tax will not be implemented until July.