A $30 million industrial prospect that developers were considering bringing to Union has been withdrawn.

Officials brought up the project at the Union Board of Aldermen’s July 10 meeting. They said at the time city staff would not normally discuss a project like that so early in the process, but, because the unnamed company was seeking incentives from the state government, the company wanted to notify aldermen before taking that step.

