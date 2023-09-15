A $30 million industrial prospect that developers were considering bringing to Union has been withdrawn.
Officials brought up the project at the Union Board of Aldermen’s July 10 meeting. They said at the time city staff would not normally discuss a project like that so early in the process, but, because the unnamed company was seeking incentives from the state government, the company wanted to notify aldermen before taking that step.
But Union Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder wrote in his community development report for the aldermen’s August meeting that the project had already been withdrawn due to “time constraints.”
“They just said they were looking to move forward quickly, and they didn’t think the city was going to be able to accommodate their timing,” Schmieder told The Missourian Wednesday, Sept. 6. “That happens, sometimes there are public hearings involved or issues that come about or zoning. It’s a matter of trying to get it all figured out.”
While details like the name of the formerly interested company or what it does were not released, officials said previously that the project could have created up to 80 jobs.
Schmieder added that Union regularly reaches this point in discussions with businesses considering coming to the city, but this one was unusual in requesting to notify aldermen before seeking state incentives.
In his report, Schmieder wrote that he now considers the matter closed, though he will keep officials posted if anything changes.
“I would probably put a nail in that one,” he added Wednesday.
The process of the company potentially coming to Union was still very early, Schmieder explained.
“It really didn’t surprise us,” he said of the project’s cancellation. “There’s any number of things that can go wrong with a project, and one of those things is it’s not always just about location or workforce or incentives. Sometimes it’s all about timing.”
Usually, city officials work with the Missouri Department of Economic Development and a company simultaneously when looking to help bring businesses to Union, but this one was different because the city was not involved in the early discussions, Schmieder explained. Instead, the company worked with a consultant.
While Schmieder did not disclose a location for the now-withdrawn project, the city and the Union Development Corp. have been marketing the last large site in the Union Corporate Center industrial park. The 37-acre site was recently cleared so it would have at least 25 acres available for development.
Union is still working on other potential economic development projects that have yet to be announced, Schmieder said.
