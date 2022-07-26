People expecting to mail or receive parcels by the U.S. Post Service (USPS) in the St. Louis area may expect delays after the Market Street distribution center in Downtown St. Louis experienced an emergency Tuesday morning.
The St. Louis Fire Department (STLFD) was dispatched before 5 a.m. to the 1700 block of Market Street, according to a post on the department’s social media pages. It reported that Engine 2 was the first on the scene of smoke in the basement.
“Today’s flooding conditions are presenting challenges for us, in some areas today,” said Mark Inglett, a USPS strategic communications specialist based in Kansas City. “We are reallocating resources and we’ll make every effort to provide delivery, however the safety of our employees is a top priority.”
STLFD responded to requests all over the city Tuesday to assist with emergencies related to historic flooding. The city’s daily rainfall record of 6.85 inches, set in 1915, was broken before 7 a.m. and the National Weather Service instituted flash flood warnings for much of the region. Some areas in east central Missouri and western Illinois could see more than 12 inches of rain, the Weather Service said.
Though no injures had been reported as of 6 a.m., according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch, multiple outlets reported multiple stranded vehicles in neighborhoods and highways all around St. Louis.
The Washington post office directed inquiries to the USPS’ national press office and Inglett did not say if mail to or from Franklin County would be affected.