USPS Stock Photo

A USPS logo is seen on a mailbox on February 24, 2021. 

 Contributed Photo.

People expecting to mail or receive parcels by the U.S. Post Service (USPS) in the St. Louis area may expect delays after the Market Street distribution center in Downtown St. Louis experienced an emergency Tuesday morning.

The St. Louis Fire Department (STLFD) was dispatched before 5 a.m. to the 1700 block of Market Street, according to a post on the department’s social media pages. It reported that Engine 2 was the first on the scene of smoke in the basement.