The Union Food Pantry is among the entities that will benefit from the National Association of Letter Carrier’s annual Stamp Out Hunger event.
Union residents are being asked to bag healthy, nonperishable food items and leave them by their mailbox on Saturday, May 13, so mail carriers can pick them up to take them to the food pantry.
The event is held nationally but benefits the Union Food Pantry on pickups within Union, said food pantry volunteer Jan Brennan. The food pantry expects to see an increase in the number of families needing assistance in the coming weeks with school letting out.
While all donations are appreciated, Brennan said the Union Food Pantry is in particular need of the following items: 16-ounce peanut butter; jelly; 16-ounce canned fruits like peaches, pears and mixed fruit; chili; Spam; Hamburger Helper; dry pasta, especially spaghetti and egg noodles; spaghetti sauce; 16-ounce canned vegetables like carrots, potatoes, tomatoes and spinach; oatmeal, pancake mix and syrup and personal items.
After being suspended for a couple of years because of the pandemic, Stamp Out Hunger returned in 2022. But Brennan said many people did not receive notices in their mailbox until the day before postal workers picked them up, while others did not receive the notices at all.
The notices appear to have been timely delivered in Union this year.
The Girl Scouts, who collect personal care items for the Union Food Pantry during their annual April Showers drive, changed formats this year. Instead of dropping off bags to collect care items, like they have done in the past, Brennan said they instead collected at Walmart on April 29.
That brought the Union Food Pantry a cart full of personal care items, Brennan said. “We’re thankful for that,” she added.
The food pantry has 35 volunteers and uses a building at 113 W. Locust St. in Union. It is open from 2-4 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, with donations accepted at those times or by appointment.
Call 636-584-7050 for more information.
Stamp Out Hunger has been held nationally since 1993, with 1.75 billion pounds of food collected between 1993 and 2019, according to the National Association of Letter Carrier’s website. Late spring was determined to be the best time to hold the food drive, since food pantries start running out of items collected around the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.