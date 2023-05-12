Union Food Pantry

Volunteers work at the Union Food Pantry in 2020, shortly after reopening for drive-thru service.

The Union Food Pantry is among the entities that will benefit from the National Association of Letter Carrier’s annual Stamp Out Hunger event.

Union residents are being asked to bag healthy, nonperishable food items and leave them by their mailbox on Saturday, May 13, so mail carriers can pick them up to take them to the food pantry.

