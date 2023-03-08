Washington Post Office Stomp
Laura White and Don Stengel, right, dance April 16, 2021, during the Post Office Stomp at Washington City Auditorium. This year’s dance will be held Friday, March 10, at the auditorium.

Missourian File Photo/Julia Hansen.

Lace up those saddle shoes, it is time to party like the 1950s at this year’s Post Office Stomp. 

The annual dance is scheduled for Friday, March 10, at the Washington City Auditorium. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the band, Butch Wax & The Hollywoods, will begin to play at 7:30 p.m. 