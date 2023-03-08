Lace up those saddle shoes, it is time to party like the 1950s at this year’s Post Office Stomp.
The annual dance is scheduled for Friday, March 10, at the Washington City Auditorium. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the band, Butch Wax & The Hollywoods, will begin to play at 7:30 p.m.
“They do a really great job of getting people out on the dance floor and making it all so fun,” said Cassidy Desmond, event specialist with Downtown Washington Inc. The downtown organization sponsors the annual event as a fundraiser for the downtown Washington Post Office, which last year marked 100 years of continuous operations as a post office.
Funds from this year’s event will be used to pay for the ongoing maintenance of the historic building, which opened in 1922.
Desmond said a limited number of tickets are still available for the event, which typically draws between 275 and 300 people. While some attendees come in attire from the 1950s, Desmond said that should not discourage those without 50s attire from attending.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Downtown Washington Post Office, by calling 636-239-1743, or by going online to downtownwashmo.org/events. A few tickets will be available for purchase at the door, Desmond said.
“We are really encouraging everyone to purchase their tickets in advance,” Desmond said. Each ticket includes one complimentary drinkvoucher at the event’s full bar. No other outside drinks are allowed, though outside food is allowed.