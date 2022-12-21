We are the champions!
In this Missourian file photo, Washington Post 218 Junior Legion players rush the mound after the team captured the 2022 state championship over Elsberry Post 226 Red at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. Officials announced earlier this year that a local planning committee would be submitting a proposal to The American Legion to bring the Mid-South Regional Tournament to Washington and Ronsick Field in 2024 and 2025. 

 Missourian Photo/Bill Battle.

While the weather might be cold, the campaign by Washington Post 218 to secure the American Legion Mid-South Tournament is heating up.

Washington Post 218 is working on a bid submission to host at least one of the 2024 and 2025 Mid-South Regional tournaments at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. As the host, Post 218 would play along with seven state champions.