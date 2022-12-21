While the weather might be cold, the campaign by Washington Post 218 to secure the American Legion Mid-South Tournament is heating up.
Washington Post 218 is working on a bid submission to host at least one of the 2024 and 2025 Mid-South Regional tournaments at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. As the host, Post 218 would play along with seven state champions.
Tournament dates are Aug. 7-11, 2024, and Aug. 6-10, 2025.
Bid packets are due at the American Legion national headquarters by Feb. 1, 2023.
Kent Getsee, manager of the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team, said everything is coming together.
“We’re 100 percent a go on this and we feel like our chances are very good, especially after my phone conversation with (former Missouri Department Baseball Chairman) Gary Stone,” Getsee said. “We’re meeting on Sunday to finalize our package and will submit by Jan. 1, 2023. We have photos of our field including drone shots, pavilion, auditorium and even the surrounding area like the pool.”
Currently, Post 218 is looking for letters of endorsement for the tournament. Organizers recently obtained support from the Washington Parks Board.
“As a committee, we are trying to secure letters for all areas,” Getsee said. “So, everyone is on task for letters from the Fair board, Downtown Washington, businesses and even political leaders. I’ve secured letters from all parts of the Ninth District, zone commissioner and state commissioner.”
Getting the state department baseball chairman is crucial. A bid also must be endorsed by the state’s department commander.
Recommended bids will be forwarded to the Americanism Commission for concurrence and final approval in May. This likely will involve on-site visits to ensure the facility meets the criteria.
The selections will be made during the Spring NEC (National Executive Committee) Meetings in Indianapolis next May.
“Hotels have been secured if our bid is approved and we’re very hopeful we can bring this to our community and showcase just how awesome Washington is ... and of course, our pride in our baseball program,” Getsee said.
Another potential issue is the $20,000 that a site is required to pay to host. That fee is due 30 days after the final game.
That might be the biggest obstacle that the host committee will need to address to make any recommended bid a reality.
That fee doesn’t include any upgrades which might need to be made to bring the facility up to American Legion standards. The local host also is responsible for transportation from the airport to hotels, restaurants, ballparks and practices.
Another possible stumbling point could be the Washington Town & Country Fair, which likely will run on those same dates.
The main parking lot for Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field also serves as the camping site for the Fair. In 2022, that lot housed 35 camping spots at $125 per spot. The lot also serves as livestock exhibitor parking.
It is estimated that the American Legion National Organization will spend between $85,000 and $110,000 locally for the five-day event.
The host committee gets to keep all gate receipts, souvenir sales, concession stand sales and local sponsorships.