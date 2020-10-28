If you’ve ever checked into a bed and breakfast and didn’t want to check out, some Hermann innkeepers might have the offer for you.
The Alpenhorn Gasthaus, located at 179 E. Highway 100 as you enter the picturesque community from the east, is for sale. Owners Adrian Sigrist and Kate Schandl are asking $1.1 million for the eight-acre property, which includes the 5,000-square-foot main house and cottages.
That price is turnkey, including furniture and computers, Sigrist said.
“If you need additional help from our side, we’d be happy to help you,” he said.
After 18 years on the job, which requires constant supervision, the owners are ready to do something different.
“We’re both getting into our 60s,” Sigrist said. “We think it’s time to get into a different chapter in our lives.”
The new owners should know they are making a life choice, Sigrist said.
“First off, you’re your own boss,” he said. “You meet a lot of new people, interesting people. It’s a fun way of making a living.”
But it is one you must be committed to 24/7.
“It’s not like you clock out at 7, but you can put your own stamp on it,” Sigrist said.
Four things are needed to be a success at running a bed and breakfast, otherwise you will spend too much money hiring outside help, Sigrist said. They are: a great, welcoming personality; the ability to be a good chef; a love of cleaning; and the ability to fix things, like broken toilets.
The current owners have focused on food and making the bed and breakfast romantic. But the inn in the heart of Missouri Wine Country also could be used as a wine bar, distillery or craft brewery, depending on what the new owner wants.
“There are many different options in Hermann, you just need to find your niche,” Sigrist said. “We have only touched the tip of the iceberg as far as what we can do.”
Business has been strong, even during the pandemic, Sigrist said.
“We actually have been really, really busy since May,” he said. “Even during difficult times, people want to get out.”
The Alpenhorn includes a small vineyard and wine cellar, which Sigrist said is great for private events.
According to a posting on InnShopper.com, the Alpenhorn, originally built in 1836, has four guest rooms plus the restaurant and owner’s quarters. The website said it has 90 percent occupancy and $260,000 in gross revenue.
So far, the Alpenhorn has had a few showings, but Sigrist is confident it will sell.
“We just have to find the right person who wants it.”