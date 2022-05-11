Honor America’s military veterans by contributing to the annual Poppy Days collection Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14, in Washington.
The program is administered by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 218 with American Legion Post 218 members assisting at Walmart and Krakow Store. The American Legion Riders Chapter 218 will collect at Fifth and Jefferson streets.
Money raised will provide funds for donations to the Grandview Healthcare Center veterans activities funds, Jefferson Barracks VA Hospital, St. James Veterans Home, Mexico Veterans Home, Fisher House, USO and Franklin County Honor Flight.
In addition, auxiliary members use funds to make lap robes, pillowcases, wheelchair caddies, catheter bag covers, dining vests and large blankets for veterans in homes.
The Flanders Fields poppy is an internationally known and recognized symbol of the lives sacrificed in war and the hope that none died in vain. They were a common sight on the Western Front during World War I. The flower inspired Canadian doctor Lt. Col. John McCrae to write “In Flanders Field.”
Moina Michael, who became known as the “Poppy Lady,” campaigned in the United States to make it a symbol honoring those who had died in the war. The American Legion adopted the poppy as its memorial flower in the early 1920s. Today the poppy encompasses all living veterans, including those who served in the global war on terror.
The American Legion Auxiliary raises $5 million to $6 million each year distributing poppies throughout the nation, with 100 percent of the funds raised going directly to help veterans, military and their families.