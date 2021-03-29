Two Sullivan residents are running to be the city’s next collector, a position with a two-year term, in the upcoming general municipal election Tuesday, April 6.
Felicia “Lisa” Witt-Koepke and Sarah Steinbach are vying for the seat currently held by Judy McPherson.
Witt-Koepke, 57, is a Sullivan native who currently works as a quality engineer for an aerospace company.
A graduate of Sullivan High School, Witt-Koepke attended Hickey College in St. Louis, where she received a certificate from its administrative program. She and her husband, Kerry, live in the city and are parents to two adult sons, Alex and Kerry, and have eight grandchildren.
“I figured it was time for me to help out in any way I could,” said Witt-Koepke, adding that her background in finance and human resources makes her a good fit for the position.
Steinbach declined to be interviewed by The Missourian for this story.