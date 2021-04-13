Union Ward 3 Alderman Dennis Soetebier was elected to a third term on the board against political newcomer Christian Dunn.
Soetebier, 70, finished with 48 votes, or 61.5 percent, to Dunn’s 30 votes, 38.5 percent.
A contractor, Soetebier, was first elected to the board of aldermen in 2017 and ran unopposed for a second term in 2019. He was challenged this year by Dunn, a 30-year-old software developer who looked to bring youth to the board.
Among the issues in the race were improving aging infrastructure and finding more development in Ward 3, which includes part of downtown west to Union High School. The east side of town around East Central College has seen more development in recent years.
Soetebier looks forward to working on new stormwater management requirements Union must deal with as a city of more than 10,000 people. He also hopes the city will review zoning requirements in some older neighborhoods.
Dunn could not be reached for comment.
Also in Union, voters narrowly opted to make the city collector position, which is currently elected, appointed by the board of aldermen. Proposition 1 received 120 “yes” votes, or 51.5 percent, to 113 “no” votes, or 48.5 percent.
The board of aldermen approved contracting with Franklin County for city tax collection in October 2009. With the position’s responsibilities removed, Union has since been paying the city collector $1.
Current Union Collector Eric Schmuke will serve out the remainder of his term until April 2022 before the position becomes appointed.
Three aldermen were reelected running unopposed. Of those, Bob Marquart received the most votes, with 60; Karen Erwin received 55 votes, and Brian Pickard got 29 votes.
Municipal Judge A. David Arand, also running unopposed, received 215 votes. That was lower than the total Arand received in St. Clair, where he also ran unopposed Tuesday, receiving 356 votes.