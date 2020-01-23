State lawmakers are taking the issue of public safety in St. Louis into their own hands.
A bill filed by Missouri Senate president pro tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, will face its first legislative challenge Wednesday when it goes before the Senate Local Government and Elections Committee.
Currently, commissioned and civilian personnel of the St. Louis City municipal police force must retain a primary residence in the city for a total of seven years and then may maintain a primary residence that is located within a one-hour response time.
Schatz’ bill provides that such personnel shall not be subject to a residency requirement so long as the primary residence is located within a one-hour response time.
A bill filed in the Missouri House of Representatives, with identical language is sponsored by State Rep. Ron Hicks, R-Dardene Prairie.
A public hearing on HB 1604 was held by the House Judiciary Committee Jan. 14, and there was no testimony against the legislation.
Currently, the judiciary committee has not held a vote to pass the bill to the full House, or defeat the bill.
The St. Louis Police Officers Association is supporting the bills which would eliminate the residency requirement for all police officers in St. Louis.
Under the city charter, all new officers must take up residency in the city within 120 days of their initial probationary period.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department currently has a shortage of approximately 120 officers.
If passed, lifting the residency requirement would potentially increase the applicant pool.
The St. Louis chief of police has voiced his support to eliminate the residency restriction, but the St. Louis Board of Aldermen has failed to act.
Gambling
Just a week into the 2020 legislative session another Schatz-sponsored bill has already survived a public hearing and been voted out of committee.
Senate Bill 557, relating to gaming machines was passed out of the Senate Government Reform Committee Jan. 16.
The bill would allow the state of Missouri to regulate the machines, which are currently operated by private companies with no revenues going to Missouri.
For nearly a year, Schatz has led a crusade against the machines by sponsoring legislation in the 2019 session, which failed to get traction as well.
Last fall, Schatz confirmed the Missouri Department of Public Safety was conducting an investigation of gaming machines in Franklin County.
Schatz added there are at least three machines at a location in Sullivan and easily 50 to 100 machines in operation at multiple locations in Franklin County including two locations in Washington and at least one in Union.
The legislation sponsored by Schatz would allow the Missouri Gaming Commission to enter into agreements with federal, state, and local agencies for investigations relating to and the enforcement of criminal provisions relating to illegal gambling.
He claims there are 665 retail locations in the state of Missouri operating illegal gaming machines, which have cost the Missouri Lottery Commission $3.2 million in sales in the past six months.