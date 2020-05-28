City of Washington residents won’t have much of a choice on municipal election day.
Four seats on the city council, one in each ward, and the city attorney’s position are up this year. Only one candidate has filed to run for each spot.
All five candidates will be on the ballot for the June 2 election, but all are running unopposed.
Mark Piontek, city attorney, and council members Steve Sullentrup, Ward 1; Mark Hidritch, Ward 2; Greg Skornia, Ward 3; and Gretchen Pettet, Ward 4, all signed up to retain their seats.
All five filed for re-election on the opening day of filing in December 2019. For the next month, no additional candidates declared for the race.
The municipal election was originally set for April 7. The state moved the date to June 2 citing efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
City Clerk Mary Trentmann said the city is still required to have an election and the names will appear on the ballot. Voters have the option to select a write-in candidate, but Missouri has strict rules regarding write-in qualifications.
The only decision Washington voters will have to make will be in the race for seats on the Washington School Board. Four candidates have filed for three seats in that race.
The winners will be sworn in during a June city council meeting.
All of the city seats up for election are for two-year terms.
Piontek was first elected city attorney in 1988.
Sullentrup and Hidritch have served on the council since 2010. Skornia was elected in 2013 to fill an unexpired term. Pettet was first elected in 2018.