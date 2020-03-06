When ballots for the Missouri presidential preference primary were printed there were 33 candidates from five different parties.
On Tuesday, when voters actually do their voting, the number of candidates will be dramatically less.
As of press time, the top two candidates on the Democratic side are former vice president Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Major contenders Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobachar suspended their campaigns last weekend and quickly supported Biden just prior to the South Carolina primary.
The day after the primary, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg suspended his campaign after a dismal Super Tuesday showing and spending $500 million.
He has also endorsed Biden.
On Thursday, the one-time front-runner, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, ended her campaign and although she says she won’t make an endorsement right away, her views more closely align with Sanders.
With all of the candidates dropping out, what happens to early and absentee voters, who cast ballots for candidates who aren’t candidates anymore?
Their vote still counts, but in the end, all of the votes cast in presidential primaries may not go to the exact candidate voted for.
In Missouri presidential candidates are picked by caucuses at the county level, which renders individual primary election votes moot.
Missouri, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says the March election held every four years is unnecessary and he is proposing eliminating the primary election.
“We wouldn’t be stripping anyone of their right to vote in a primary,” Ashcroft said. “Anyone could still go to the caucuses in their county, their voice could still make a difference. It’s kind of like a mini-Electoral College.”
Ashcroft spoke about the prospect of eliminating the presidential primaries with election staff during a visit to the Franklin County Clerk’s office last summer.
“It could save the state between $7 million and $10 million every four years,” Ashcroft said. “I know we can find better ways to spend that money.”
Not only would the elimination of the elections save money, it would save a lot of time and effort by election staff in all 114 Missouri counties who have to conduct the March elections then turn around and host another election just weeks later in April.
Ashcroft explained the quick turnaround is especially cumbersome and confusing concerning absentee ballots filed and extra work for county elections staff because they are too close together.
Plus, he added in 2020 there is a Republican incumbent running and the turnout might be especially low in conservative-leaning counties like Franklin County.
“It is a problem waiting to happen and definitely needs to be challenged,” Ashcroft said. “There may be a good reason to keep doing them. Maybe I’m missing the forest for the trees. That’s why I’m here.”
Caucuses
Both the Republican and Democratic Central Committees in Franklin County hold caucuses during every presidential election year.
Former Franklin County Republican Central committee chairman and 2008 presidential caucus organizer Tim Millerick explained the process is open to the public and during the gathering, groups will form in favor of their favorite candidate.
Votes will then be taken as to which candidate will be presented and delegates will be chosen to pass on the caucus votes at the state and federal party gatherings.
“The selection is usually the same as the candidate who gets the most votes statewide,” Millerick said. “But sometimes there are brokered caucuses where more than one candidate will get some of the votes.”
In 2008, the Franklin County votes were divided between Ron Paul and Mitt Romney.
Millerick added there are usually about 30 delegates selected from Franklin County.