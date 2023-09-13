Missouri Supreme Court
Judge Kelly Broniec speaks to reporters after being appointed to the Missouri Supreme Court by Gov. Mike Parson, second left, during a press conference at the state Capitol in Jefferson City Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Broniec will succeed Judge George W. Draper III, who retired.

 AP Photo/David A. Lieb

Kelly C. Broniec, chief judge of the Eastern District of the Missouri Court of Appeals in St. Louis, was named Tuesday to the Missouri Supreme Court.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson announced the choice during a news conference in Jefferson City. Broniec will replace the retiring George W. Draper III, who was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon in 2011. Parson appointed Broniec to the state appeals court in 2020.

