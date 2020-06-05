For those who enjoy a variety of choices on their ballots, election day Tuesday, June 2, might have been a bit disappointing.
In the smaller municipalities of Franklin County, most political offices were filled by candidates running unopposed for their respective offices.
The only mayor race was in Berger, but many towns asked voters to decide issues from sales taxes to police chiefs.
The lack of candidates, the coronavirus and the rescheduled election date may have led to the very low voter turnout of just 7.3 percent.
The municipal election was originally scheduled to be Tuesday, April 7.
City of Berger
Incumbent Mayor Harold Englert was successful in his re-election bid, winning 66 percent of the votes cast. He faced Christine Pupillo who received 33 percent.
A total of 75 ballots were cast in two Berger precincts Tuesday with the overall margin of Englert 50 votes and Pupillo 25.
Three men, Eric Bruckerhoff (28 votes), Dennis Reed (28 votes) and Bernie Steinhoff (33 votes) all ran unopposed for seats as Berger aldermen in Wards 1 and 2.
Bruckerhoff and Reed will serve two-year terms and Steinhoff, a one-year term.
Town of Charmwood
In the Town of Charmwood, Sandra M. Rowden and Orlando D. Mallari ran unopposed for two-year trustee terms. A third trustee position had no candidates file.
Both Rowden and Mallari received two votes each.
City of Gerald
Stephen M. Grgurich defeated Bradley G. Landwehr in the race for Ward 1 alderman in Gerald by a 63 to 31 percent margin. Ggurich received 30 votes and Lanwehr collected 15.
Ed Adams ran unopposed for the Ward 2 alderman seat.
Also in Gerald, residents approved a sales tax. Passage of the extension was 46 in favor and 25 against, a 64 to 35 percent margin.
Proposition One: Shall the City of Gerald continue to impose a city sales tax of 1 percent for a period of five tax years, beginning January 1, 2021, and ending, or “sunsetting,” December 31, 2025, for the purpose of maintaining, improving, designing, and constructing public streets of the City of Gerald?
The fiscal impact of this measure will be to generate approximately $113,700 annually for the years 2021 through 2025, used to maintain, improve, design, and construct public streets; enabling the City of Gerald to maintain the reduced property tax of $.9502 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation for the duration of this sales tax.
New Haven
Both Tim Otten and Steve Miller ran unopposed for two-year terms.
Otten received 58 votes for alderman in Ward 1 and Miller received 70 votes for alderman for Ward 2.
Village of Leslie
Leslie voters selected both Don Hess (six votes) and Jessica Hess (four votes) for two-year terms as trustee.
Village of Miramiguoa
In the Village of Miramiguoa, voters selected Zane T. Ward (nine votes), Evelyn Wiedman (eight votes) and Tina Lawrence (eight votes) for three trustee positions in the Village of Miramiguoa.
There were no other candidates for the trustee seats.
Village of Parkway
In the Village of Parkway, both Jerrell Vaughan and Thomas Ramsey Jr. were elected to trustee seats with exactly 33 votes apiece.
City of Sullivan
Much like other cities in Franklin County, three men ran unopposed for alderman in three wards in Sullivan. They are Ward 1 Alderman Mark A. Dalton (40 votes), Ward 2 Alderman Jason Alexander (64 votes) and Ward 3 Alderman Paul McCulloch (21 votes).
Village of Oak Grove
In Oak Grove Village, Pam Campbell and Judy McFarland were elected as trustees with a total of six votes cast Tuesday.
McFarland received four votes and Campbell two votes.