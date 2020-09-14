Missouri candidates for Governor will participate in a forum at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, sponsored by the Missouri Press Association that will be livestreamed on emissourian.com.
The Missouri Press Association / KOMU-8 Gubernatorial Forum is being produced in cooperation with the Missouri School of Journalism. It will be held at the University of Missouri’s historic Missouri Theatre.
This forum will be the first time all four candidates, including Gov. Mike Parson, R; State Auditor Nicole Galloway, D; Libertarian nominee Rik Combs; and Green Party nominee Jerome Bauer share a common stage to discuss their positions on issues affecting the state.
David Lieb, the Associated Press’ chief correspondent in Jefferson City, will moderate. Candidates will be questioned by media members representing KOMU, the Missouri School of Journalism, and the Missouri Press Association.
More information on viewing the forum will be forthcoming in The Missourian.