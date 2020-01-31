Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and first lady Teresa will travel to Miami this weekend to represent Missouri and cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Parson spoke about the Super Bowl trip during the annual gathering of the Missouri Press Association at the governor’s mansion Thursday.
“We are very excited to go,” Parson said. “We paid for our own tickets and Teresa got weak-kneed when I told her how much they were.”
Parson stressed the only expense to taxpayers for the trip to Florida will be for his security that must travel with him to any events.
When the first Super Bowl was played 54 years ago, the face value of tickets to the game was $15.
“I’ve been a Kansas City fan for a long time,” Parson said. “I’ve always said the only way I’d go to the Super Bowl was if my team was playing in it. I just wish it was when tickets were cheaper.”
While in Miami, Parson said he will meet with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, but he stopped short of saying he had a bet with his west coast counterpart.
“I’m afraid of what he would want if we made a bet,” Parson said. “Instead we’ll be giving Newsom a gift basket of Missouri-made products.”
The same will be true for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a courtesy for hosting the Super Bowl.
Parson says the Chiefs playing in the Super Bowl is great for the state and its citizens.
“This is a great opportunity,” he said. “The other day when the Stanley Cup was here in the Capitol is was great to see what it means to the people.”
The Parsons are avid Kansas City Chiefs fans and have been longtime season ticketholders.
“I can’t wait to get down there and get all of the official stuff done,” Parson said. “Then I want to get some Chiefs Super Bowl gear and go be a fan. Let’s go Chiefs!”
The governor is predicting a 31-21 Chiefs win over the San Francisco 49ers.