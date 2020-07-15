Gov. Mike Parson has announced a special legislative session beginning Monday, July 27, which will focus on addressing violent crime in Missouri.
“As Governor and a law enforcement officer for more than 22 years, protecting our citizens and upholding the laws of our state are of utmost importance to my administration,” Parson said. “Violent crime has been a problem in our state long before COVID-19, and we have seen it escalate even more in recent weeks, specifically in our big cities.”
Missouri has seen rapid increases in crime rates this year, primarily in the state’s urban areas. Kansas City recently reached 101 homicides for 2020 – a 35 percent increase from 2019. In St. Louis, there have been 130 homicides so far this year compared to 99 at the same time last year.
From May to June alone, data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows significant increases in reports of violent crime. In St. Louis County, aggravated assaults with a firearm are up 19 percent year-to-date.
“I want to be clear that violent crime isn’t just a St. Louis or Kansas City problem,” Governor Parson continued. “It is a Missouri problem, and we cannot wait until next session to address it. It must be addressed now, which is why we are having this special session.”
The special session will focus on amending state statutes related to violent crime. Specifically, six different provisions will be considered:
Police and public safety employee residency requirements for St. Louis; juvenile certification; witness statement admissibility; witness protection fund; endangering the welfare of a child; and unlawful transfer of weapons.