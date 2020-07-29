By Monte Miller
Missourian Staff Writer
Of the five statewide offices up for election in 2020, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is the only officeholder to have been elected to his current office.
The other four have either ascended to their seat or were appointed.
Gov. Mike Parson took over the state’s top elected office June 1, 2018, after former governor Eric Greitens resigned.
Parson, who was serving as lieutenant governor before that, then appointed former State Sen. Mike Kehoe to serve as lieutenant governor.
In November 2018, Attorney General Josh Hawley won a seat in the U.S. Senate and his office was left vacant.
Parson turned to Eric Schmitt, who was then serving as state treasurer, to fill the post as the state’s top cop.
The vacancy opened in the treasurer’s office was filled when Parson appointed former State Rep. Scott Fitzpatrick, also a former budget committee chairman.
All five of the statewide officials, who are Republicans, face both primary and general election challengers.
Governor
Gov. Mike Parson will face Raleigh Ritter, Saundra McDowell and James W. Neely in the Republican primary.
Sitting Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway, Columbia, has filed to run for governor. She will face Jimmie Matthews, Antoin Johnson, Eric Morrison and Robin John Daniel Van Quaethem in the Democratic primary.
Libertarian Rik Combs, is running unopposed in the Libertarian Party primary.
Jerome Howard Bauer is unopposed in his bid for the Green party nomination for governor.
Lt. Governor
Incumbent Mike Kehoe, Jefferson City, will face Arnie C. AC Dienoff, Aaron T. Wisdom and Mike Carter in the Republican primary.
Gregory A. Upchurch and Alissia Canady are the Democratic candidates. Bill Slantz will run as a Libertarian and Kelley Dragoo as the Green Party candidate.
Secretary of State
Incumbent Jay Ashcroft, Jefferson City, will be unopposed in the Republican primary.
Democrat Yinka Faleti, St. Louis, is the lone Democrat to file for the office.
Carl Herman Freese is the Libertarian Party candidate; Paul Venable is running in the Constitution Party; and Paul Lehmann is the Green Party candidate.
Treasurer
State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, Cassville, will run unopposed in the Republican primary seeking his first full term in office.
Vicki Lorenz Englund, St. Louis, will run for treasurer on the Democratic ticket.
Joseph Civettini is the Green Party candidate, and Nicholas Kasoff is running for the Libertarian Party.
Attorney General
Incumbent Eric Schmitt, Kirkwood, will also be unopposed in his bid for a full term as Missouri’s top cop.
On the Democratic side, Rich Finneran and Elad Gross, both of St. Louis, will face each other in the primary.
Kevin C. Babcock is running as a Libertarian.