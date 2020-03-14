The coronavirus threat has caused leaders in the Missouri Senate to suspend activities next week to allow the Senate chamber and hearing rooms to be cleaned.
According to a source in Jefferson City, the concerns were raised after journalism students who may have been exposed to the virus visited the Senate side of the state capital Monday.
The source explained students from the University of Missouri-Columbia who had recently attended a conference in New Orleans where one of the patrons had tested positive for coronavirus.
The person who tested positive was not a Mizzou student and it is unclear if any student had direct contact with the infected individual.
Nevertheless, some of those same Mizzou students were in Senate hearing rooms earlier this week, leading to the precautionary closure of the Senate.
The closure comes at a very precarious time in the legislative session as the midway point approaches and with it the progression of arguably the most important piece of legislation each year, the state budget.
State Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, who sits on the House Budget committee, says the House plans to stay in session next week to get the budget voted out and over to the Senate.
“From what we’ve been told, we will be marking up the budget Sunday,” Griesheimer said. “It will then be voted on Wednesday or Thursday in the full House and perfected and passed out of the House next Friday.”
The annual legislative spring break is scheduled to begin March 23, and run through March 27.
Griesheimer added the tentative plans are for the House to extend spring break an extra week to allow for cleaning and any potential coronavirus fears to subside.
Last week, state leaders urged anyone without official business in the capital building to refrain from visiting and leadership in both the Senate and House instructed their respective caucuses to limit visitors.
Griesheimer said he had a scheduled visit to the capital planned by a local grade school, which he had to cancel.
According to a statement issued Thursday by House leadership, the General Assembly has the constitutional duty of writing and passing a balanced budget to fund the core function of government and the House remains focused on completing this responsibility.
The legislative process for passing a budget begins in the House of Representatives and the House plans to move forward next week. The goal of both chambers is to fulfill the constitutional obligations while minimizing risk for members, staff and visitors.
House and Senate leadership will remain in regular contact and just like every business and school district across the state, is constantly monitoring the situation.