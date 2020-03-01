The offices of governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, 17 state senators from odd-numbered districts, and 163 state representatives will be on ballots statewide in Missouri this year.
Four individual representatives serve the residents of Franklin County in the House of Representatives and all four incumbents have filed for re-election and have campaign committees established..
Thus far, only one of the four, Dottie Bailey, R-Eureka, faces a challenger in the 110th District.
Bailey was first elected in 2018 and according to Missouri Ethics Commission filing, she currently has $9,060 in her campaign account.
If successful in the primary, she will face Democrat John Kiehne, Labadie, in the November general election.
Kiehne, ran unsuccessfully for the office of state senator in 2018 and has $5,544 in his campaign account.
Two-term incumbent Nate Tate, R-St. Clair, will be running for his third term in the House, representing the 116th District.
He currently has $23,667 in campaign funds.
State Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington, has filed for his first re-election bid to the 61st District in 2020. The MEC reports show $15,020 in his campaign account.
State Rep. John Simmons, R-Krakow, will attempt to hold on to his 109th District House seat. He has $12,708 in campaign funds.
Filing for state offices opened Feb. 25 at 8 a.m. and closes March 31, at 5 p.m.
Federal
Incumbent U.S. Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-St. Elizabeth, has expressed his intent to run for re-election, but his duties in Washington, D.C., this week have prevented him from visiting Jefferson City to file.
Two other Republicans have filed to run against Luetkemeyer in the 3rd District primary: Brandon Wilkinson, Cedar Hill, and Adela Wisdom, Williamsburg.
Two candidates, Megan Rezabek, Imperial, and Dennis Oglesby, Warrenton, will square off in the Democratic primary, and Leonard J. Steinman II will run as a Libertarian.