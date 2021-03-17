Last week, Ben Brown, 36, of Washington, became the first person to announce their candidacy for the seat currently held by the term-limited Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan. The district covers Franklin County and part of west St. Louis County.
“I decided to announce now because it may prevent others, who may have been supportive of my efforts this past year, from joining this race,” Brown said.
Candidates can declare their candidacy at anytime, but official candidate filings won’t begin until February 2022 and will continue through late March.
Brown, who owns Satchmo’s Restaurant in Chesterfield, has spent much of the last year waging a public campaign against St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and members of the St. Louis County Council who voted to implement a mask mandate.
“That all happened out of necessity,” Brown said. “We’ve seen government at all levels just trampling on people’s rights.”
Brown’s restaurant was one of five shut down in late 2020 for defying public health orders and among the businesses that sued the county to declare the health order invalid.
“I don’t have an issue with masks,” Brown said. “If a private business puts together a mask requirement then I will abide by that. I don’t think it is the right of the government to place that order on private businesses and everyday citizens.”
Brown said he and his employees have “always taken COVID-19 seriously.”
“Please don’t confuse us with people who think COVID is fake, because we believe it is real,” he said.
Brown also was an outspoken critic of Washington’s mask ordinance. He spoke at the Aug. 19 meeting of the Washington City Council, which was held at the KC Hall.
Following the implementation of the mask ordinance, Brown, who is the chairman of the Franklin County Central Committee, the Missouri national committeeman for the Young Republican National Federation and the GOP vice chair for the 26th Senatorial District, said he initially considered stepping back from politics and focusing on growing his business. Ultimately, he said he felt the race was too important to just sit on the sidelines. “I knew that this would be something that would impact my family, my business and really the future.”
He said, if elected, his focus will be ensuring that state government returns to its “proper role of defending the rights of the people.”
In a press release announcing his candidacy, Brown described himself as “100 percent pro-life, pro-second amendment, and a constitutional conservative in every way.” He is also a member of the National Rifle Association, the Missouri Restaurant Association and the National Restaurant Association.
On other issues, Brown told The Missourian he opposes efforts to raise the state’s gasoline tax by 2.5 cents per year for the next five years. He described the legislation, which was written by Schatz, as “tone deaf.”
“There are millions and millions of dollars in the state budget that go unused every year when jobs go unfilled, yet the budget never changes. What happens to that money? No one knows. We don’t need to raise taxes, we need to end irresponsible spending,” Brown said.
He does support increasing funding for road and bridge construction but said how to fund it is “a conversation that needs to be had.”
Brown said he would support legislation to make Missouri a “Right-To-Work” state, even though voters in Franklin County rejected the proposal by a 3 to 1 margin.
Brown also supports Senate Bill 55 and other measures that would allow for school vouchers, which would allow charter schools to expand into areas where current state law prevents them from operating.
Brown said he also believes he holds the ‘distinct advantage’ on agriculture-related issues. Agriculture remains Missouri’s biggest industry and is one of the top industries in the region.
“I have more insight as a restaurant owner than the typical candidate. When the restaurant shutdown happened, I know that Missouri’s beef producers lost half of their business,” Brown said. “I think agriculture is very important.