Landscaping company owner Cozy Bailey will be the next mayor of St. Clair.
Bailey had 204 votes, or 46.2 percent, narrowly defeating homemaker and current Alderman Amanda Sikes, who had 192 votes, 43.4 percent, in Tuesday’s municipal election. James “Jamie” Barns, a former St. Clair mayor and school employee, finished third with 45 votes, 10.2 percent.
Bailey, who is replacing retiring Mayor Ron Blum, will serve a four-year term.
“I was able to win because I am extremely involved in the community and was able to get support from my constituents, including 30-plus local businesses,” Bailey wrote in an email.
A native of St. Clair, Bailey manages landscaping at St. Clare Catholic Church and beautification projects around the city. She is involved with the St. Clair R-XIII School District, St. Clair Chamber of Commerce, St. Clair Historical Museum, the downtown district and is a member of the local Elks club.
Bailey previously said her top priorities include developing city-owned property, improving city infrastructure and preserving the city’s history, including Route 66.
Other issues raised in the race included dealing with increased homelessness in St. Clair and improving city parks.
Candidates running unopposed in St. Clair included Arthur Viehland for Ward 1 alderman, Jamie Frossard for Ward 2 alderman, Municipal Judge A. David Arand and Police Chief Michael L. Wirt.