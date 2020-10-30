In the closing days before the election Tuesday, Nov. 3, it’s hard to drive very far in Franklin County without seeing a political sign.
The presidential election is getting much of the attention, and that is reflected in the signs. But signs also are visible for Missouri governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general races. There are signs for local races, even for some candidates running unopposed.
With President Donald Trump getting 70 percent of the vote in the county in 2016, it’s not surprising to see signs supporting his re-election.
The Franklin County Republican Central Committee has been giving out Trump signs as soon as it gets them in, Chairman Ben Brown said. Many people reach out on social media asking for the signs.
“It’s getting to the point where they’re hard to obtain,” he said.
Eagle Safety Products in Union has been storing Trump signs for the Republican committee. Owner Dennis Hartmann said he is seeing more demand than other elections he’s distributed signs for, including the 2016 presidential race.
“They really want to show support for President Trump,” he said. “They’ll get one for themselves and two or three or four for their neighbors.”
But there also has been more demand for Democratic nominee Joe Biden signs than the party has seen in the past. Jordyn Wilson, Franklin County Democratic Central Committee vice chair, said the committee just distributed signs from Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2016 but this year had to work with another county’s committee to buy additional Biden signs in bulk.
“I’ve never seen so many signs in my community for a Democratic candidate,” she said.
The Democratic committee is asking for a $5 donation for each sign, though some people are donating up to $20, Wilson said.
Some people have come in to get a second Trump sign because the first one was stolen or disappeared, Brown said.
People are seeing similar issues with Biden signs, Wilson said.
“We’ve had several who’ve had to set up game cameras, even in the downtown area,” she said.
The Republican committee has been handing out traditional “Trump-Pence: Keep America Great” signs. Others have gotten signs, banners or flags from outside stores or even made their own signs.
Some Biden supporters also have gotten in on making their own signs. Wilson got a kick out of a “Dump Trump, Elect Biden” sign in front of a house on Highway 50.
“I had to honk, I didn’t expect to see that,” she said.
Democrats also have gotten requests for signs for State Auditor Nicole Galloway, Parson’s gubernatorial opponent; Franklin County Public Administrator Mary Jo Straatmann, the only countywide-elected Democrat in Franklin County, who is running unopposed; and John Kiehne, who is challenging state Rep. Dottie Bailey, R-Eureka.
Democrats bought rented space on an electronic billboard on Highway 100 east of Washington to support their candidates, something they wouldn’t have been able to do in past elections, Wilson said.
“It doesn’t happen every election that people are able to see a Democratic candidate on a billboard,” she said. “Signs don’t vote, but I think it gives people hope to see that public support from their neighbors.”
Among other Republican candidates, Brown sees a notable amount of enthusiasm for Attorney General Eric Schmitt, along with Gov. Mike Parson and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.
Brown hopes the signs will reflect how much turnout there is Tuesday.
“Even though a lot of the polls say that Joe Biden is ahead, I think the enthusiasm is with the Trump voter,” he said. “I don’t see a lot of Biden signs. Maybe it’s more common in downtown Washington. I live in Washington and haven’t seen a lot of that lately.