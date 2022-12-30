Area law enforcement agencies will be stepping up traffic enforcement for the New Year’s holiday.
“We normally have extra road officers on duty for New Year’s Eve and Day and we will again this year,” Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Thursday. “We remind people that if they are going to drink, please do it responsibly and always use a designated driver.”
Pelton said he encourages people to contact his department if they see someone driving unsafely.
“If you see something, say something, is appropriate at this time of the year. If you see an intoxicated driver let us know. You can use Star 55 on your phone. Our mission isn’t just DWI enforcement, but it is to keep people safe. People can help us with that by contacting us if they notice someone driving impaired,” Pelton added.
Washington Police Department spokesperson Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes said there will be additional traffic patrols on New Year’s Eve which he described as “typical” for the holiday.
“We encourage everyone to be responsible when they drink every weekend of the year, but it is particularly good advice this weekend when there are a lot of parties and celebrations,” Sitzes said. “There are more options than ever with Uber and Lyft to get home safely and you can always call a friend. We typically don’t have a lot of problems (on the New Year’s holiday) — I think people are more thoughtful on the need to be careful than perhaps in the past.”
The Missouri Highway Patrol also will have more troopers on the road this holiday weekend. Cpl. Logan Bolton, Public Information Officer for Troop C, said the Highway Patrol will be “aggressively” paroling high-traffic areas looking for impaired drivers.
“We will have increased patrols in an attempt to prevent crashes and fatalities from happening,” Bolton said. “If you choose to drink, please utilize one of the ride-sharing services.”
During the 2022 New Year’s period, one person was killed and 331 injured in 1,045 traffic crashes in Missouri according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.