A homeless man was arrested at the MacArthur Apartments on Fifth Street in Washington after getting into an altercation with a resident there May 4, according to Sgt. Detective Steve Sitzes, public information officer for the Washington Police Department.
Sitzes said he could not name the man because charges have not yet been filed, but did say that the person is a 35-year-old white male.
Sitzes said that a resident at the apartment building confronted the homeless man whom he suspected was not living there.
“Supposedly, there is an apartment (tenant) in there that allows people to flop or stay at his apartment,” Sitzes said.
Sitzes explained that the resident of that apartment allowed people to stay in his apartment against the wishes of building management.
“He has just an assortment of, whether it be homeless people or, you know, other folks,” Sitzes said. “He’s just letting them flop there.”
The resident and this unwanted guest, Sitzes said, got into an altercation where the unwanted guest shoved the resident and the resident used a hammer to defend himself. Officers soon arrived, and the homeless man fled, he said. When police caught up to him, he allegedly resisted and Sitzes said that officers tazed him to get him to cooperate.