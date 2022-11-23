Officers with the Sullivan Police Department are continuing their search for the father of a child who died after suffering injuries that were sustained during alleged “child abuse.”
The suspect in the case is identified as Kurtis R. Taylor, 31, who is described by police as a former Sullivan resident.
“We don’t know if he is still in the area, so that’s why we are asking the public for help,” Sullivan Police Chief Patrick Johnson told The Missourian. Taylor, who has brown eyes, is described as being 5-foot, 3-inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds, has brown hair.
Johnson said investigators last spoke with Taylor in June, but have not contact with him since the death of Kastiel L. Taylor, a seven-month-old infant who died on July 5 at a St. Louis area hospital.
An autopsy was performed on the child, and, through gathering of information on July 14, 2022, police officials say that Taylor became an person of interest in the case.
Anyone with information on Kurtis Taylor’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Sullivan Police Department, 573-468-8001.