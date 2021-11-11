Washington police are hoping the public will help them locate a 17-year-old Washington girl, who they believe ran away from home.
Taylor Usher, who was 16 years old at the time of her disappearance, lives with her father in Washington in the 1300 block of East Third Street. Washington Police Department Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said Usher’s father reported her missing Nov. 3.
“The last time her father saw her was about 9:30 p.m. in the home on the night of Nov. 2,” said Sitzes, who is the department’s public information officer. Sitzes said the girl’s father didn’t discover that his daughter was missing until he returned home from work the following day.
The Washington Police Department listed her as a runaway Thursday afternoon. Taylor is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds. She has brown hair and dark brown eyes.
Police believe that she is in the company of Thomas Fleming, 20. Sitzes said the department doesn’t have a physical description of Fleming.
“We are still learning about Thomas,” Sitzes said. “He could be a boyfriend, or he simply could just be a boy that she is with.”
Fleming, who worked in Washington, has last known addresses in Norwood and in the St. Peters area. He has previously worked for Washington businesses but has not been seen since picking up his last check from his employer.
Usher’s mother also lives in the St. Peters or St. Charles area, Sitzes said.
“We have no idea (if she is still in the area),” Sitzes said. He said Usher’s cellphone has been shut off, and the parental application on the phone has also been turned off.
“Our guess is that she is still in Franklin County or St. Charles County,” Sitzes said. “We don’t know how she could have left the area, but she might have a friend who has a car.”
As this is an ongoing investigation, Sitzes said the department is following up on any and all leads that come into the department. Anyone with information regarding the pair’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Washington Police Department, 636-309-1050, or to contact their local law enforcement agency. So far, Sitzes said calls to the department have yielded little to no information about the pair.
Information can also be sent via private message to the department’s Facebook page. All information relayed to the department will be kept confidential.
“Right now, we just need to locate Taylor,” Sitzes said. “We just need to get the word out.”
Sitzes said he urges Usher or Fleming to contact law enforcement or to reach out to her parents. He said the girl’s parents are cooperating with authorities.
“We would really encourage her to contact law enforcement so that we can check and confirm her well-being,” Sitzes said. “We all want to find her safe.”