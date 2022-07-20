Sullivan police are asking the public to help them locate Kurtis Ray Taylor, 31, of Sullivan.
Sullivan police began searching for Taylor last week as part of an ongoing investigation into an unidentified child’s death.
“We think he may still be in the area. We’ve had some reports of some unconfirmed sightings,” said Sullivan Police Chief Patrick Johnson.
According to Johnson, Taylor is allegedly involved in a child abuse case that resulted in the death of a child. Johnson declined to give additional details about the investigation.
Taylor, who has brown eyes, is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Taylor are asked to contact the Sullivan Police Department, 573-468-8001.