Except for police, no one was allowed to enter or exit South Point Elementary School from approximately 12:30 to 2 p.m. while law enforcement officials searched the building.
Franklin County Sheriff Steven Pelton reported his office received a 911 call stating there was a deceased officer inside the school, located at 4328 St. Johns Road. After a thorough search, Pelton said there was no credible threat to the school and reports of a deceased officer were unfounded.
"Washington School officials, the Washington School District, Washington Police Department, the sheriff's office, everybody did an outstanding job ensuring that the kids feel safe and a lock down gave us a chance to wrap our arms around it."
By 2 p.m., the officers released the school to resume regular operations.
"We take all this seriously," "Nothing is going to trump the safety of the children. Everybody worked together very well."
Pelton said authorities were investigating who placed the 911 call and more information would be released soon.