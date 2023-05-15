Lockdown at South Point
11 Franklin County Sheriff's Office, three Washington Police Department, and two highway patrol vehicles were parked outside of South Point Elementary School on Monday afternoon as the school was being searched.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Except for police, no one was allowed to enter or exit South Point Elementary School from approximately 12:30 to 2 p.m. while law enforcement officials searched the building.

Franklin County Sheriff Steven Pelton reported his office received a 911 call stating there was a deceased officer inside the school, located at 4328 St. Johns Road. After a thorough search, Pelton said there was no credible threat to the school and reports of a deceased officer were unfounded.