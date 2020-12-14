A man from St. Louis County and a Lincoln County woman were injured in a crash Sunday morning after attempting to evade law enforcement, who were in pursuit of their vehicle.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Brandon H. Burton, 29, of Maryland Heights, was driving a 2018 Nissan Versa westbound on Route AT, near the road’s intersection with Route O, in rural Franklin County at 9:58 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 14.
In the vehicle with Burton was Amanda M. Bowman, 30, of Hawk Point.
The two were being pursued by law enforcement in connection to a shooting that had occurred in Eureka on Sunday morning. It is unclear at this time if Burton or Bowman were directly connected to the shooting.
According to the highway patrol’s report, as Burton attempted to avoid spikes in the road placed by law enforcement, his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a telephone pole. Both suffered minor injuries and were taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur by Meramec Ambulance District. Both Burton and Bowman were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.