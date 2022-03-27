Days after the apparent shooting death of a 29-year-old St. Clair man, investigators said they have received no tips from the public and are hoping a $5,000 cash reward may encourage potential witnesses or people with information to come forward.
“This remains an active investigation,” said Val Joyner, public information officer with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, when announcing the $5,000 cash reward for information. Anyone with information relative to the investigation who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for the CrimeStoppers reward is asked to call 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at 636-583-2560.
“It is our hope that the CrimeStoppers reward will help bring more attention to the case,” Joyner said. She said investigators have not yet been able to identify any suspects.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton requested the assistance of the Major Case Squad following the discovery of Jarrett T. Obenauer’s body, which was located in rural Robertsville, on Wednesday morning after a caller alerted authorities about a vehicle parked in the roadway of the 3900 block of Circle Drive. Obenauer was a resident of St. Clair, according to officials.
Joyner said Obenauer, who died from an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, was “authorized to use the vehicle he was found in.” She did not say if the vehicle was registered or owned by Obenauer.
She also declined to say how Obenauer’s body was found within the vehicle or to release details about how many times or where Obenauer was shot.
“At this time investigators are not providing any other information related to discovery of the body,” she said. Approximately 29 investigators have been assigned to investigate Obenauer’s death, which has been classified as a homicide.
It is unknown if an autopsy is scheduled for Obenauer’s remains, according to Joyner.
This is a developing story and updates will be posted to emissourian.com.