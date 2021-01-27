An investigation into the death of Tory Davis, 31, Sullivan, is ongoing, according to officials with the Sullivan Police Department.
Nikki Bussell, deputy coroner with the Crawford County Coroner’s Office, said an autopsy has been completed, but the cause of death will not be released until the report is finalized, which could take three months or longer.
Lt. Patrick Johnson said the department is not using any terminology, including foul play, to describe the death at this time.
“It is not an open-and shut-death,” Johnson said, adding the investigation is being “actively worked.”
Davis was found dead on the 1000 block of Pond Road, a neighborhood near Sullivan City Park, Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Police were called to the scene after a caller alerted authorities that a man was lying face down in a yard in the residential area.