Nearly a month after their deaths, the investigation into the deaths of Carey A. Boyster, 36, and Danny Peroutka, 32, is still active, according to Washington Police Department Sgt. Steve Sitzes.
The pair was found dead Jan. 9 in a residential area of Washington. Boyster was found outside a home in the 800 block of Louis Street, while police found the body of Peroutka inside a nearby split-level home.
According to Sitzes, the department’s investigators are awaiting the medical examiner’s report and additional test results on evidence collected at the scene. Investigators are also working to conclude interviews with individuals who knew Boyster and Peroutka.
It is unclear when the medical examiner’s report will be received, though Sitzes has said from the investigation’s inception that “no other persons have been found to be involved (in the deaths).”
Among those awaiting the conclusion of the investigation are Peroutka’s surviving siblings, Megan Manley, Jessica Williams and Joey Chasteen, though they each told The Missourian that the Boyster and Peroutka families may never know what happened.
“I only know that I miss my brother, and he isn’t coming back,” Manley said, adding she and her brother were 53 weeks and one day apart in age and were inseparable.
“Sure we would pick fights with one another. We’d fight like cats and dogs, but then we would go back to being best friends the next day,” Manley said of Peroutka, who she described as a mama’s boy, jokester and daredevil, who lived life on the edge, but who also loved his family.
The Missourian also reached out to Boyster’s surviving family members and Peroutka’s other brother, Kyle Peroutka, but those interview requests were not returned as of press time.
Chasteen said he doesn’t believe his siblings or the Boyster family blame Boyster or Peroutka for the events of Jan. 9.
“Both families are grieving. Both families lost somebody that they loved,” Chasteen said. For him, it was an older brother who would wrestle with him in the backyard of their childhood home, who danced at their sister’s wedding, who would escape to the beaches of Sanibel Island in Florida when he needed a vacation.
“Danny was a happy go-lucky kind of guy, who always had a bounce in his step,” Chasteen said.
For Williams, it was a brother who was a bit of a daredevil, known for driving fast, and who would tease her when they played pool at the now closed Washington bar, Twisted Fish.
Manley said grieving for her brother continues to come in waves.
Some days, she said she couldn’t get out of bed. Other times, she would just clutch a framed photo of her brother.
“I just cried and cried. This is the worst pain I’ve ever experienced in my entire life,” said Manley, who acknowledges that her brother had a checkered past.
“He wasn’t perfect. He had a past with law enforcement, but my brother wasn’t a bad person,” Manley said. According to online court records, Peroutka was found guilty for assault, resisting arrest and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Manley said she has seen comments about Peroutka on social media following his death and wishes people “would think about how that makes us feel as his family.”
Peroutka’s siblings say Boyster’s and Peroutka’s child, who was home at the time of their deaths, is seemingly adjusting well, though they imagine he will have lots of questions as he grows older.
They hope to be ready to answer them.
“First and foremost, I would make sure that he knew that his Dad loved him. That his Mom loved him,” Chasteen said. “I’ll tell him about Danny.”