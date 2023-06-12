The Washington Police Department is investigating an early morning break-in at a Bank of Franklin County ATM, although no suspects had been arrested as of early Monday afternoon.
At about 3:39 a.m. Monday, the WPD responded to the Bank of Franklin County location at 900 East 8th St. in Washington in reference to an alarm call for the ATM.
Officers arrived about two minutes later and found the ATM had been broken into, according to a WPD news release. A 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck had been left parked on Eighth Street near the bank.
The vehicle was running, its lights were on, and a heavy duty chain was attached to the receiver hitch of the truck. Suspects were seen fleeing the area on foot, but police were not immediately able to identify them and believe they were likely picked up by another accomplice.
The suspects were able to get away with an undetermined amount of cash, according to police, and the Silverado was later found to be stolen from an apartment complex in Washington. The suspects were caught on the bank’s surveillance cameras, however, and police are studying the footage as part of their ongoing investigation.
Lt. Steve Sitzes said the incident fits the profile of several others that have recently occurred in the area.
“I know of at least four in St. Louis,” Sitzes said. “They’re targeting standalone ATMs outside of buildings and that are not attached to buildings, things like that.”
A company that services ATMs has informed police that Monday’s incident is the fifth in the St. Louis area recently, Sitzes said. In a case last month, a vehicle was stolen in Washington and used in an ATM break-in at a Lindell Bank location in St. Louis.