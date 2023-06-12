ATM break in
An ATM at the Bank of Franklin County branch near the intersection of Highway 47 and Eighth Street is inspected June 12 in Washington. The ATM was broken into early Monday morning, according to the Washington Police Department.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

The Washington Police Department is investigating an early morning break-in at a Bank of Franklin County ATM, although no suspects had been arrested as of early Monday afternoon.

At about 3:39 a.m. Monday, the WPD responded to the Bank of Franklin County location at 900 East 8th St. in Washington in reference to an alarm call for the ATM.