The Washington Police Department is investigating a claim of an alleged assualt that was reported late Sunday morning. A police spokesperson said Monday he could not confirm that an assault had actually occurred and that the investigation was ongoing.
Witnesses reported seeing an injured woman bleeding profusely in the parking lot near the Dollar General and Mattress Mark's Sleep Shop at Washington Square Center shortly before noon. Police responded and cordoned off the area.
According to Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes, a woman who claimed she was stabbed was transported to Mercy Hospital in Washington and later to Mercy Hospital St. Louis due to the severity of her injuries.
Noting that there may have been a mental health aspect to the incident, Sitzes said that a man was questioned in the investigation but did not anticipate he would be charged with a crime. The department was “currently investigating the woman’s claim” as of Monday, Sitzes said. Police did not release the woman's name.